Reshuffle an opportunity for the Government to reset its relationship with farmers

It is not unreasonable to say that the Government has done little to win over farmers since Labour won the General Election last year.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government took little time alienating those who are responsible for putting food, managing land and taking action on climate change.

The Prime Minister’s reshuffle presents the Government with an opportunity to reset its relationship with farmers.

Prior to last year’s election, Labour talked of the importance of food security but so far its actions have run counter to this supposed aim. From giving developers the green light to build on agricultural land to the widely criticised inheritance tax plans that could lead to farmers selling up.

A farmer is busy levelling his field. PIC: James Hardisty

Now is as good a time as ever to reset its relationship with farmers. Steve Reed was increasingly looking like a lame duck Environment Secretary. His move to Housing means that Emma Reynolds takes up the role.

NFU West Riding County Chair Richard Pears has called on the Government to “demonstrate that it truly understands the critical link between our farmers’ ability to feed our nation and keeping its residents healthy and safe”.

Ms Reynolds should heed Mr Pears’ call and use this as a fresh start in the Government’s approach towards agriculture. Otherwise it will only confirm suspicions many farmers have that Labour is not on its side.