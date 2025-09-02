Reshuffle not chaotic but a sign that the Government is in choppy waters

The Cabinet reshuffle yesterday is a clear sign that there is concern at the heart of Government about the momentum that has dissipated since Labour’s victory at the General Election, little over a year ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barely a year into its tenure, pressure is ratcheting up from all directions. This is evident not least from the row over Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner’s tax affairs.

It’s not just a case of momentum lost but momentum gained by the right in this country. There is widespread discord that the likes of Nigel Farage have expertly tapped into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour Government finds itself in the dangerous position of being seen as not being on the side of the voter.

Darren Jones arrives in Downing Street London after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appointed him to a new role as chief secretary to the Prime Minister. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Darren Jones, who had been chief secretary to the Treasury, will be chief secretary to the Prime Minister, a new ministerial role in which he will attend Cabinet.

Downing Street says he will “directly oversee work across Government to support the delivery of the Prime Minister’s priorities”.

Meanwhile Treasury minister James Murray will replace him as Treasury chief secretary, effectively acting as Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ deputy, and Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson takes on Mr Murray’s previous role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this isn’t quite up there with some of the more chaotic reshuffles of the recent past, it is clear that the Government needs to change the narrative and fast.

One issue that is front and centre of public discourse is that of immigration. Sir Keir Starmer said he “completely” gets peoples’ concerns about migration, and insisted he wanted to speed up efforts to empty asylum hotels before the next election.