Restricting access to programmes like the Senior Leader Apprenticeship would hurt Yorkshire’s economy - Dan Lally

There has been a political war of words around apprenticeships in recent weeks. Those following the build-up to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement may have seen widespread rumours about possible changes to the apprenticeship levy and broader policy.

The suggestion was that changes may favour more traditional opportunities for younger learners over those seeking to reskill or progress later in their career, based on misplaced notions that these options are binary.

A campaign from sector leaders meant that planned announcements were ultimately left out of Wednesday’s speech, but it has been reported that the Treasury is still considering reform – something that is symptomatic of a wider misunderstanding which goes far beyond Whitehall.

There is a refreshing consensus across politics that apprenticeships are a force for good, but many people still view them as exclusively for school-leavers in select industries. While arguably true in the 80s and 90s, this view is now outdated and unhelpful. Degree-level apprenticeships work across many different disciplines because they are employer-led; aimed towards people at all ages and at all stages of life, based on skills gaps and demand.

'Those following the build-up to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement may have seen widespread rumours about possible changes to the apprenticeship levy and broader policy'. PIC: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

The principle that this kind of education should be widely available needs to be robustly defended, and the benefits that these programmes bring to Yorkshire’s economy and public services should be plainly set out.

Sheffield Hallam is home to the National Centre of Excellence in Degree Apprenticeships, and we have recruited close to 3,000 degree apprentices since the qualification was launched in 2016. Importantly, 43 per cent are from Yorkshire, and 45 per cent are from communities where participation in higher education is amongst the lowest. We know as well as anyone how degree apprenticeships provide opportunities to local people who otherwise would not have had them, and introduce skilled workers to local businesses who otherwise could not have trained them.

Many degree apprentices are young people, but many are mature learners too – and this is very much a strength.

A regularly cited scapegoat, the nationally popular Senior Leader Apprenticeship is a good example of the misunderstanding. Because it provides established professionals with the skills to become senior managers, it isn’t what people typically think about when they hear the word ‘apprentice’.

But the truth is that senior leader courses provide exactly the kind of training which the region is crying out for.

At Sheffield Hallam, for example, leadership and management apprenticeships attract over 50 per cent female students, as well as a high proportion of students with a disability, 20 per cent. What’s more, over 30 per cent do not have an existing degree, reflecting how these courses offer reskilling and career advancement opportunities to those who missed out on opportunities earlier in life.

Any policy which seeks to restrict access to programmes like the Senior Leader Apprenticeship will therefore disproportionately impact underrepresented groups, curtail regional economic growth, and place further strain on the local NHS, local authorities, and the charity sector.