Richard Tice and Reform might just have what Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak lack - Sarah Todd

There is nobody among the candidates that has ‘it’ for this voter and trying to pinpoint exactly what that is doesn’t come easily.

Way back in the middle of the Covid crisis Prime Minister Boris Johnson had ‘it’ in spades for this voter. Another moment was when he spoke in fluent Russian at the start of the Ukraine war, talking directly to Putin’s people to warn them: “I do not believe this war is in your name.”

For this correspondent, there was just something about him. That combination of being well educated but also the sort of chap that it would have been pleasant to enjoy a drink and a chat with. Yes, one of society’s elite in many ways, but also a man of the people at the same time.

Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice speaking during a General Election campaign launch in Westminster, London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

Of course, the pig’s ear he presided over regarding those drinks parties and suchlike while so many people were unable to visit loved ones in hospital or pay their respects with funeral services, couldn’t be ignored. He mucked it up.

But what are we left with? Rishi just isn’t dishy - who on earth thought he was? - and Sir Keir Starmer’s voice is so monotone and drab. He seems, to me, to be the epitome of blandness.

One journalist hit the nail on the head when he last week described Starmer as “well-prepped and well-presented with well-fitting specs” but with “all the charisma of a shared office hole puncher.”

The name of the current leader of the Liberal Democrats just never seems to sink in - unlike the former one Tim Farron who has sometimes seemed like the only politician in the country speaking up for normal everyday wellie-booted farmers. Now, there is something about Reform UK's leader Richard Tice. He has lovely hair. As an aside, apologies to The Yorkshire Post’s political editor and others with the credentials to be commenting on candidates, but don’t try to make this middle-aged lady feel bad for saying what she feels.

According to the journalist who produced the wonderful charisma of a hole puncher line, women are also twice as likely as men to be undecided about who to vote for and that means there are still some 8.5 million female votes up for grabs.

Graft, rather than marriage like Sunak, has earned Tice his millions and, apparently, if come Election Day just one per cent of the currently undecided female voters took a fancy to him he could become a very present figure in the future landscape of UK politics. There is definitely something, for this voter at least, about a man who dares to say what many may well be thinking. Who doesn’t pander to the politically correct.

Such a shame that Liz Truss set women in politics back decades with her embarrassment of a performance as Prime Minister. Penny Mordaunt had ‘it’ in spades when she carried out her role as Leader of the House of Commons with such aplomb in the aftermath of our late Queen’s death and the subsequent Coronation of King Charles. It’s important to make that point, that ‘it’ isn’t gender specific.

Something, for this voter at least, needs to happen between now and the July 4 polling day. The touchpaper must be lit.

Last week we were selling some sheep at the livestock market and the BBC was out doing interviews to see what farmers thought about the election being announced. It seemed sad to realise that they were struggling to get anybody to give an opinion.

This wasn’t just the natural reticence of farming folk to put their head above the parapet, it seemed a more terminal melancholy. A feeling that it didn’t matter - and would make not one jot of difference - whatever they thought.

The 1992 election would be the first for this child of the 1970s and there was an excitement about finally being able to vote. The candidate that won back then, John Major, definitely didn’t have ‘it’ but there was something appealing, looking back, about his post-win campaign to get the country “back to basics.”

Pressing rewind and trying to follow his vision of “neighbourliness, decency and courtesy’ couldn’t do any harm.