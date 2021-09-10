Rio Ferdinand must be heeded on racism after his family’s ordeal – The Yorkshire Post says

Rio Ferdinand, the former England, Manchester United and Leeds United defender, has challenged MPs and peers to do more over online abuse. He's now a highly-respected pundit on BT Sport.

The former England defender’s candour, as he described how relatives would “disintegrate” before his eyes when they read hurtful social media posts about his performances, was a wake-up call because he was able to articulate how such abuse does also hurt the families of victims.

And Ferdinand’s bafflement that social media outlets show little urgency over the removal of racist posts, certainly in comparison to their swiftness over copyright matters, was again spot-on.

It also offered further reason why MPs need to utilise such experiences if their good intentions are to begin to end both the hurtful taunts that three of England’s players received after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final, and all types of racist hate in this country – and beyond.

