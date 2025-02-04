Rise in bills amounts to reward for years of greed and profligacy by water companies - Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29 per cent rise in water bills we will be compelled to pay amounts to a reward for years of greed and profligacy by a foreign-owned company which has enriched its investors and executives while harming the environment.

As families have been warned off paddling at Bridlington or Scarborough, and swimmers dared not enter the River Wharfe at Ilkley for fear of what they might catch from the human effluent floating past, Yorkshire Water has grown fat on profiting from failure.

Fortunes have been paid out in dividends and bonuses while too little was spent on repairing leaks and preventing sewage from fouling watercourses and the sea.

Pollution in Hookstones Beck, in Yorkshire, in 2023. PIC: Environment Agency/PA Wire

And now it’s us, the poor old customers who do not have a choice in where we get our water, who are having to stump up even more if we want our rivers to flow clear and clean once more.

Average bills in Yorkshire will rise from £467 to £602, and finding that £135 extra will undoubtedly place further pressure on the poorest households in the region, already struggling with higher costs for energy and food.

Meanwhile, governments have failed to get a grip on the scandalous behaviour of the privatised water companies, and a watchdog supposed to safeguard consumers’ interest has stood by and done too little.

There is no more useless industry regulator than Ofwat. It was supposed to hold the regional monopolies that supply our water to account, but instead it has allowed them to charge customers more to carry out remedial work.

The penalties imposed on Yorkshire Water for polluting tell the story of how badly this company has let down the county whose name it bears.

There was the £47m fine last summer for sewage spills, the second-largest in the country, when it was one of only three water companies sanctioned. There were the 200 Environment Agency permit breaches over pollution across the previous two years.

Set against such a shameful record, the hike in prices is a kick in the teeth for customers and campaigners outraged and appalled at how this company has repeatedly fouled the environment, but who nevertheless are having to pay extra to clear up a mess that is entirely of Yorkshire Water’s making.

At no point in the cynical and exploitative history of the privatised water industry has the welfare of customers or the environment been put first. Profit has been everything.

Nobody would have minded Yorkshire Water turning a healthy profit if it had reinvested enough in its network of pipes and processing plants. They probably wouldn’t even have minded if generous bonuses and shareholder dividends were paid, provided the company was doing what it is supposed to do.

But it didn’t. Too little profit made from a captive customer base was spent on improvements. Instead, it was siphoned off by the ultimate owners of Yorkshire Water in Singapore, Australia, Germany and the US.

They stand to make potentially even more from increased prices over the next five years, courtesy of people like you and I who are obliged to pay up, which is infuriating because it flies in the face of the principle that the polluter should pay for damage caused.

If anybody had fooled themselves into thinking the grasping and greedy ethos of the water industry had been changed even slightly by public revulsion and protest at nationwide pollution, announcements of the price rises last week should have told them nothing has changed.

Just to the south of Yorkshire, Severn Trent Water told its shareholders they can expect an increase in dividends after bills rise by 47 per cent. And just to our north-west, United Utilities made the same promise to investors on the back of a 32 per cent hike.

Sounds like the same old story, doesn’t it? Profit first, investment second from a complacent industry that knows however badly it performs, no government has the stomach – or the funds – to take water back into public ownership.

But that doesn’t mean the government should stand by and let the water companies do as they like.