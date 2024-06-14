Rishi Sunak let down us people of colour with his D-Day snub - Daxa Patel

He touched so many lives, and he inspired so many people to take better control of their health and diet. What a brilliant legacy he left.

Against this sad news, we saw a photograph of leaders at the 80th D-day event when Lord David Cameron was present in place of our PM who left the events to give an interview to ITV. The PM later apologised but this faux pax was extremely disappointing.

The extraordinary sacrifices of so many young men and women 80 years ago is a poignant reminder of what these fine people did for us to have our freedom today.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden attending the D-Day 80 International Ceremony at Omaha Beach. Rishi Sunak left D-Day events early. PIC: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News/PA Wire

The 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings was an event that reminded us of the heroism shown by many lives lost. This sacrifice was to ensure that another war did not happen.

Today, only a few war time veterans are alive, and we must show our gratitude, and respect by taking the time to say thank you, and emulate the lessons learnt with tolerance.

Yet today war rages on in Ukraine and in Gaza. Have we learnt anything at all? Sadly, it seems not.

Politicians are under immense pressure in this modern age of media interviews but the Prime Minister made a huge error. Either he is naïve, or he has thrown in the towel, but the magnitude of this poor judgement is going to reverberate for years to come. And it is not just his absence in one photograph, it is much more.

The lack of judgement gave Nigel Farage the chance to say the PM does not appreciate ‘our culture.’

People of colour know that for them to achieve high office or even be recognised in their line of work they must work ten times harder than their white counterparts.

The PM not only let his country down but he also by proxy, let people of BAME background down too, as we are all reminded, we can fail the cricket test every time we make the wrong move.

With the progress of the far right in the recent European elections, it is a matter of time before we have a similar scenario in our backyard.

A Le Pen in our midst is very possible if the Tories suffer heavy losses in the forthcoming election. The Conservative party will lose the centre right ground and we will see the Reform Party give voice to the extreme right.

Mr Farage does not hide his affinity to Donald Trump, but he does express an opinion which some may well agree with. The repercussions of the PM’s poor judgement will mean people like Farage can question the integrity and loyalty of those of us of a different colour.

Our colour and individual faith are secondary but when push comes to shove the ugly face of racism emerges.

As the daughter of an immigrant, and a proud Yorkshire person, I know my loyalty to this country can be questioned and should be questioned if I act in a way so as to undermine my country of birth.

I am disappointed in Rishi Sunak, he became the first PM of Asian heritage, but he has let us all down by his poor judgement. For once, I agree with Farage, Mr Sunak does not appreciate our culture.

I run my own business as a business and leadership coach, and one of the key things I focus on is solutions. In every potential problematic situation, there is a hidden solution, a better way if you will or the third way.

The country is already suffering with the cost-of-living crisis. People do not have the deposit to get on the housing ladder. Health and social care is on its knees.

I would ask the PM to limit the damage by gracefully resigning as PM today. The Tory party must admit defeat with grace as this is an inevitability.

Admit defeat Mr Sunak and bow out with whatever integrity you have left.

The message from the D- day veterans I expect is that we must preserve the freedom they fought for. We can all contribute to today’s society to show we care for those around us just like the veterans did and Dr Micheal Mosley did.

Talking about good deeds I was reminded by a good friend of a small community project in our city which gives hope and healing to the disenfranchised through the power of music therapy.

The group is called Ushingi Community Music, in Leeds, their aim is to build communities, and create a hospitable place for people from all walks of life, and experience who might not otherwise come together, to celebrate resilience, our differences, and similarities, and wellbeing.

We are surrounded by inspiration if only we bother to take heed.