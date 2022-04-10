Rishi Sunak has come under intense scrutiny after the revelation of his wife Akshata Murty’s non-domiciled status, which means she is not required to pay UK taxes on income derived from outside of the country.

Though Ms Murty, who remains an Indian citizen, later announced she will now do so “because I want to, not because the rules require me to”, claiming she did not want her tax status to be a “distraction” for her husband, it has been estimated that her non-dom status could have saved her £20m in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys, an Indian IT company founded by her father.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is the Conservative MP for Richmond. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Though perfectly legal, it is not a good look. Almost certainly, the news will come as a bitter pill to swallow for thousands of worried households up and down the country at a moment when the Chancellor has increased National Insurance and the cost of living is going up.

Among those feeling the strain, include, of course, members of Mr Sunak’s own Richmond constituency in rural North Yorkshire. Mr Sunak must not neglect their interests and concerns as the row rumbles on.