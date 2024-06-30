Rishi Sunak's pride in campaign focus on Labour is misguided: The Yorkshire Post says

Rishi Sunak had little choice but to answer in the affirmative when asked live on the BBC if he believes he will still be Prime Minister on Friday but the truth is such an outcome would now go down as one of the greatest electoral shocks in history.

Polling companies may be slightly divided on the exact scale of the victory but all are consistently predicting a sizeable Labour majority.

Mr Sunak’s interview with Laura Kuenssberg arguably demonstrated why the Conservatives haven’t been able to narrow the gap on Sir Keir Starmer’s party since the election race began.

The Prime Minister said he had been proud of his campaign because it “has shone a spotlight on the fact that a Labour government is going to raise everyone’s taxes”.

That line may indeed have cut through with voters through its sheer repetition, albeit without doing much to change the polls. But it is also indicative of a defensive Tory campaign based around the idea that Labour will make things worse rather than setting out any positive vision of their own – as well as being a tacit admission about Thursday’s expected result.

A glimmer of what an alternative strategy could have been was seen when Mr Sunak launched into a passionate attack on a “declinist narrative” about the UK as he insisted Britain’s global standing remains strong after Brexit while highlighting the nation’s world-leading progress on several climate change targets.

Combined with earlier comments about improving educational standards in schools over the past 14 years, it was in effect a belated attempt to put the case for the Conservative record in government.