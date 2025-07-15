Rising council overspend on social care reinforces the need for reform
The NHS cannot continue to lurch from crisis to crisis. Patients lined up on trolleys in corridors was a damning indictment of the Tory government’s approach to the health service.
But the answer cannot be throwing more money at an ever porous NHS.
It is clear now that the road to fixing the NHS actually runs parallel to the road towards a properly funded adult social care system.
A recent survey by Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) found that the financial situation “is as bad as it has been in recent history” with council overspend on adult social care budgets in the year to March hitting around £774m.
This was up from £586m in the previous year and is the highest level for at least a decade.
And care leaders have reduced spending on prevention by 11 per cent this year. Just 5.6 per cent of this year’s total adult social care net budget is projected to be spent on prevention.
It means that pressure is only likely to grow on the care system as conditions deteriorate for patients.
Given that the Local Government Association (LGA) has also warned that local authorities cannot deliver neighbourhood care with one-hand tied behind their back, there is a clear need to find proper funding for social care. The Government needs to be brave enough to divert money from the NHS.
This newspaper reiterates the need to establish a National Care Service that is on a par with the NHS. There is a need to decouple social care from acute care, if we’re going to gain an understanding of what is required going forward.
