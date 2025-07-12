Rising number of suspensions at schools is a worrying trend that needs to be tackled

Bad behaviour at schools is a major cause for concern and it is an issue that is only getting worse. A lot of former teachers cite behavioural issues as one of the main reasons for them leaving the profession.

And now analysis from the Who is Losing Learning Coalition makes for sobering reading. It revealed that 34 million school days were lost due to suspensions and unauthorised absence in 2023/24, up from 32 million the previous year.

Yorkshire meanwhile has one of the highest rates of exclusions in the UK.

It is too simplistic and unrealistic to call for corporal punishment that certain generations will be all too familiar with because it’s not just about children being unruly for the sake of it. There are clear trends that need to be addressed.

School children in a classroom. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

With almost half of children suspended being classed as having Special Educational Needs (SEN). SEN is in crisis with provisions not meeting demand. The cost for placing children in special schools is also unsustainable, councils are bleeding cash as a result. The process for getting SEN children onto the right pathways is too cumbersome.

While children on free school meals are more than four times likely to be suspended from school.

It is a complex issue with no easy solution. However, the Government cannot allow it to drift. It must use the upcoming Schools White Paper to reform SEN education and put in support for the most at risk children.

The coalition argues for more funding to be ring-fenced for prevention, so that children can be supported before their needs spiral. An £850 million investment would support half a million of the most at risk children, and would save as much as it costs.