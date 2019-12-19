Rob Burrow and his family will have the love of all after Motor Neurone Disease disagnosis – The Yorkshire Post says

AS the smallest player in Super League history, standing at just 5ft 5ins tall, Rob Burrow overcame his height disadvantage to become an eight-time Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos, and one of the all-time greats of his sport, before hanging up his boots just two years ago.

Yet this is nothing compared to the courage that is now being shown by the tenacious 37-year-old, a hero to so many both on and off the pitch, after he was struck down with Motor Neurone Disease – the cruellest of life-limiting, and incurable, muscle-wasting conditions.

Rob Burrow (right) retired after lifting the Super League Grand Final trophy with his great friend Danny McGuire (left) in 2017.

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, 37, diagnosed with motor neurone disease

A condition which, coincidentally, has afflicted rugby union’s 6ft 6ins gentle giant Doddie Weir who was honoured at this week’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, and who has taken time out to talk to Burrow about his own experiences with MND.

Burrow and his young family should know that the whole of sport, and Yorkshire, will be on their side as they come to terms with this personal and sporting tragedy.