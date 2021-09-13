Rob Burrow online charity scammers must be traced and prosecuted – The Yorkshire Post says

WORDS fail us over the heartless callousness of those online scammers setting up fake Twitter accounts in order to impersonate rugby league legend Rob Burrow and persuade followers to send them money directly.

By YP Comment
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:35 pm
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow is battling MND.

This is an iconic hero whose humility, after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, continues to inspire as he, and his family, spearhead appeals to fund research into the illness, and also build a new centre in Leeds.

Yet, as pressure grows on social media platforms to take affirmative action against fraudsters and trolls, the onus is now on Twitter’s executives to remove the bogus accounts and pass any information it has about the offenders to West Yorkshire Police.

And this brazen criminality is even more reason why social media platforms must require users to provide verifiable information about their identity.

Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey at their Pontefract home.

It’s the very least that they can do for Rob Burrow – and all those who have become victims of social media’s flaws.

