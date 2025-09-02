Robust responses to protect employees from sexual harassment are needed - Annie Gray

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cross-sector workers’ union Unite carried out a poll among its 300,000 female members and discovered, among many shameful statistics, that 25 per cent had been sexually assaulted, 56 per cent had been the butt of sexually offensive jokes and more than 43 per cent had been inappropriately touched by a manager, colleague or third party.

And perhaps the most alarming statistic of all was that almost three quarters of the survey respondents said they did not report the incidents, many because they were worried they wouldn’t be believed or it would put their job at risk.

The majority of employers will no doubt be appalled to hear these statistics and that employees didn’t feel able to report harassment – but they are also now facing a serious challenge, due to changes in employment law that mean the onus is now, more than ever, on them to ensure that such incidents don’t happen in the first place.

Annie Gray is a partner in the Employment Team at commercial law firm Schofield Sweeney, which has offices in Bradford, Leeds, Huddersfield and London. PIC: Sam Toolsie

Updated employment legislation, which came into force in October 2024, means all employers now have a legal duty to create a workplace where sexual harassment is prevented.

As high profile organisations have discovered in a number of highly publicised cases recently, it is no longer acceptable simply to consider changing workplace culture only if and after an incident is reported by a member of staff, either female or male.

Companies now have a legal duty to anticipate scenarios in which employees might be subject to sexual harassment, either by colleagues or third parties such as customers, and take steps to prevent it.

This might seem an onerous responsibility, but the cost of taking an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ attitude could be severe for a company found to have failed to comply with its legal duty.

It could face an increase of up to 25 per cent on any (already potentially unlimited) compensation awarded in a successful sexual harassment discrimination claim, as well potential enforcement action by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Add to those costs the incalculable damage to reputation, and it’s easy to see the necessity of ensuring that workplace environments and practices are safe and respectful to everyone who works there.

As a starting point, businesses should ensure that all staff understand precisely what sexual harassment is – some might be unaware that it can include workplace banter and jokes, and harassment via social media or cloud-based chat systems.

Risk assessments to identify potential ‘danger points’ will also help companies put preventative measures in place and ensure everyone is aware of their responsibilities and liabilities.

If in any doubt, seek expert advice and training.

The message to employers is clear - a robust response to the new duty is essential to protect employees from sexual harassment and reduce the risk of costly litigation.