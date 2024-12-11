Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October 2024 nearly 300 women had accused Mohamed Al-Fayed of abusing them. Since then more than 60 other women have come forward with allegations of abuse by the man.

Private Eye first reported in issue 951, 29 May 1998 that “secretaries have been flown to Paris, plied with gifts and champagne and then sexually propositioned” by Al-Fayed.

We now know the accusations against the former Harrods boss including sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape dated back to the 1970s. So why wasn’t his behaviour curbed and dealt with?

Mohamed Al Fayed was the former owner of Harrods. PIC: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire.

And whose responsibility is it to ensure sexual harassment claims are looked into and dealt with in an organisation?

The most obvious department is human resources, but I also believe that senior corporate communications executives have a key role to play here in identifying wrongdoing.

Corporate comms executives are the eyes and ears of an organisation. We are in the business of noticing corporate behaviour which could detrimentally impact an organisation’s reputation and that includes the actions of its management team.

It’s curious that no corporate comms executive acting on behalf of Harrods over the 25 years that Al Fayed owned the store - between 1985 and 2010 - was aware of his predatory behaviour towards women.

All too often it would appear that senior management turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour by the powerful, rich and famous.

Privately it was acknowledged that Al-Fayed was a sexual pest. Indeed it was pretty obvious from his demeanour towards women, especially younger women. You just had to be in the same room as him and see him in action. It frankly made your flesh crawl.

Sure it's tough to expose sexual misdemeanours, especially if you are a junior executive in fear of losing your job and being seen as a troublemaker.

Survivors of sexual abuse know how difficult it is to speak up. It took me 50 years to talk about what I had endured as a young teenager at boarding school.

But we have now had Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein, Neil Foden, the paedophile head teacher, and the extraordinary case of the husband of Gisèle Pelicot, who orchestrated the drugging and rape of his French wife by dozens of men in her own home over many years.

For Pelicot to go public and agree not to have the trial behind closed doors shows extraordinary bravery.

I think it’s time for organisations to examine how robust their whistleblower’s charters are and, in particular, how effective their anonymous helplines are to uncover corporate misdoings of sexual violence in the workplace against women.

The only body that I know of that has a truly anonymous reporting system is that run by an organisation called CHIRP (Confidential Human Factors Incident Reporting Programme).

CHIRP is an independent charity dedicated to improving safety in the air and at sea. Its primary focus is to ensure that individuals involved in the aviation and maritime industries can share their safety concerns and report close-call incidents e.g. aircraft and ship near misses or poor behaviour on the job without fear of being identified or harming their careers.

In the late 1980s I worked as a PR executive for the UK subsidiary of a Danish industrial company. I was asked by the UK managing director to attend a board meeting with him at the head office in Copenhagen.

We had been booked into one of Denmark’s most prestigious hotels. Dinner with the UK CEO was a boozy one and he had had a skinful. When I turned in for the night I received a call from him asking me to send “some nice Danish girls” up to his room. I declined, at which point he sacked me for insubordination and told me to fly home to London at my own expense the following morning.

Nervously I got dressed and went down to the hotel’s front desk and spoke to the duty manager to compare notes. He informed me that the UK CEO had propositioned a couple of women at the bar.

The duty manager and I agreed to wait until we could talk to the hotel’s general manager in the morning. When we met he told me the Danish company was an iconic name in the city and that he would back my call to the parent company whose managing director he knew.

The result? The British CEO got his comeuppance. He got the sack; the agency retained the client and I kept my job. But this was Denmark and Scandinavians have a much healthier attitude to sexual equality in the workplace. They also take a very dim view of sexual abuse towards women.