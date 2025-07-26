Rooftop solar should be the priority instead of blanketing the countryside with glass and metal
Therefore developments that deliver renewable energy should be welcomed. However, this drive towards net zero needs to be well-planned and sustainable. It also needs to bring communities along on the journey. If communities are left alienated by developments then it will only stymie efforts to combat climate change. This includes rural areas of the country.
Solar developments are covering large parts of the countryside in glass and metal, against the wishes of locals.
As Ian Bond, whose home will be surrounded on three sides, comments show. He said: “We just think it is a land grab on behalf of super rich capitalists.
“It's all big companies, big corporations making money. At the end of the day there's that many subsidies being thrown around.”
Solar developments also threaten the country’s food security, by giving up vital farmland.
What this country sorely lacks is joined up thinking when it comes to meeting the challenges that it faces. The fact that there are still warehouses being built and housing developments being constructed without solar installation highlights this failure. Not mandating rooftop solar is a policy failure.
Rooftop solar can work very effectively, as the experience of Phil Gibbs shows. The IT professional, who is urging others to consider investing in solar panels, says his energy bill has plummeted as a result.
