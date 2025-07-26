Rooftop solar should be the priority instead of blanketing the countryside with glass and metal

The majority of people in this country are acutely aware of the need to tackle climate change. We can no longer ignore science with the warning signs becoming more and more obvious.

Therefore developments that deliver renewable energy should be welcomed. However, this drive towards net zero needs to be well-planned and sustainable. It also needs to bring communities along on the journey. If communities are left alienated by developments then it will only stymie efforts to combat climate change. This includes rural areas of the country.

Solar developments are covering large parts of the countryside in glass and metal, against the wishes of locals.

As Ian Bond, whose home will be surrounded on three sides, comments show. He said: “We just think it is a land grab on behalf of super rich capitalists.

Solar panels on the roof of a property. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

“It's all big companies, big corporations making money. At the end of the day there's that many subsidies being thrown around.”

Solar developments also threaten the country’s food security, by giving up vital farmland.

What this country sorely lacks is joined up thinking when it comes to meeting the challenges that it faces. The fact that there are still warehouses being built and housing developments being constructed without solar installation highlights this failure. Not mandating rooftop solar is a policy failure.

