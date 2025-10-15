Royal Mail’s fine for late letters shows service levels are not acceptable

The fine against Royal Mail for missing its annual first and second class mail delivery targets, leading to millions of letters arriving late across the UK, shows that the company is not delivering for its customers.

The frustrations for the many who still rely on the postal service have been apparent for some time.

The fact that regulator Ofcom has fined Royal Mail £21m, the third-largest fine ever imposed by the communications watchdog, should be a wake up call for the company’s owners.

Royal Mail delivered 77 per cent of first class mail and 92.5 per cent of second class mail on time during the 2024-25 financial year, short of its respective 93 per cent and 98.5 per cent targets. This is simply not acceptable.

A Royal Mail post box with its physical slot closed, in central London. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

There’s no denying that digital communication is now playing a prevalent role in society. But there are still many who rely on letters to communicate with the outside world. Important mail such as those containing medical appointments, letters that help people stay in touch with loved ones and even personal finance information is not reaching recipients on time.

Loneliness is a major issue and physical mail is the only form of communication many elderly people have with others. Yet people are not getting what they pay for when they buy a stamp and this is eroding trust in Royal Mail.