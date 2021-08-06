Rugby League World Cup delay is inevitable – The Yorkshire Post says

Though the difficult decision taken by organisers will come as a disappointment to many spectators, it would have made a mockery of the event if an asterisk had to be placed alongside the name of the winning nation because of the absence of the Kangaroos and Kiwis.

With nine grounds in Yorkshire scheduled to host matches, this interlude is an opportunity to further market the World Cup and put plans in place to ensure that it becomes a great celebration of sport to rival other events, like the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 football tournament and Commonwealth Games, that are coming to these shores next year – and when Covid will, hopefully, be spoken about in the past tense.

