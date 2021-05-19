Sadiq Khan’s welcome offer to be Yorkshire’s levelling up ally – The Yorkshire Post says

He is visiting Yorkshire today to meet Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire’s new mayor, and to meet the team at Switch Mobility in Sherburn-in-Elmet who are manufacturing a new generation of state-of-the-art electric buses, and which are going into service on the county’s streets.

But it is more profound than this as Mr Khan signals a strong and sincere desire, on these pages, to work with Yorkshire and the rest of the North to tackle the social and economics inequalities which are holding back families, and communities, in all parts of Britain, including parts of Yorkshire and London.

Sadiq Khan is the Mayor of London.

And while The Yorkshire Post will continue to lobby for a fairer distribution of Government funds if this region is to have a world-class transport and business infrastructure that is commensurate with its ambitions and potential, it is very encouraging that Mr Khan wants to work with other metro mayors on this agenda. As he says with such refreshing candour: “We can show how London is an ally, rather than an adversary, in the vital mission to level up our towns, cities and regions across our country.”

The issue now is whether the Government, too, shares this objective or whether it simply wants to proceed with ‘levelling up’ on its own terms with no clear plan. When it has made a decision, perhaps a Minister would care to tell us.

Boris Johnson is Sadiq Khan's predecessor as Mayor of London.