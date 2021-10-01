Sarah Everard murder is wake-up call over policing and misogyny – The Yorkshire Post says

The abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, whose family come from Yorkshire, continues to shock the nation.

It also doesn’t end here. The violent deaths of dozens of women at the hands of misogynists in the six months since the senseless murder of Sarah, whose family originally come from York, continues to prompt much soul-searching across all forms of society.

Home secretary Priti Patel is under pressure over Sarah Everard's murder.

What is regrettable, after such a traumatic week, is that Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and others risk playing down a policy challenge that is now one of the most complex and urgent to confront the country.

Score-settling and even resignations are, arguably, counter-productive at this point when, months after Sarah’s murder so appalled the nation, Britain’s leaders still appear reluctant to start a genuine national conversation about values and how to ensure women no longer feel constrained, or vulnerable, due to fears about their personal safety.

Yes, an overhaul to police procedures when officers are accused of misconduct or criminality is urgent – and this newspaper looks forward to each force here publishing their own strategies.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick makes a statement to the media outside the Old Bailey in London, after police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

But they need to go further – this issue also involves families, education, equality, humanity, respect and how men inter-act with women.

And our hope is that the size of this task is belatedly grasped by everyone from national leaders to local neighbourhoods if other families are to be spared the living nightmare now being endured by Sarah Everard’s relatives and loved ones.