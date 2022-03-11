Scarborough’s chance to shine and review tourism policy in the wake of chalets revamp – The Yorkshire Post says

The cost is significant – £383,000 – but this investment should improve the ambience around the Clock Café near Scarborough Spa and the outlay will, hopefully, be recouped over time.
But this scheme should, in turn, prompt a wider conversation about how best to promote the Yorkshire coast in the future. Welcome to Yorkshire is in administration; borough councils like Scarborough are to be superseded by a new North Yorkshire-wide authority and there continue to be significant misgivings about the Yorkshire Coast BID, the body tasked with regenerating the area.
Answers on a proverbial postcard, please, on what you would do to make the most of the opportunities that do now exist because of the current state of flux.
