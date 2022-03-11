Scarborough’s chance to shine and review tourism policy in the wake of chalets revamp – The Yorkshire Post says

Scarborough's seaside chalets are set to be restored

The cost is significant – £383,000 – but this investment should improve the ambience around the Clock Café near Scarborough Spa and the outlay will, hopefully, be recouped over time.

Scarborough's seaside chalets are set to be restored - but how should the resort be promoted in the future?

But this scheme should, in turn, prompt a wider conversation about how best to promote the Yorkshire coast in the future. Welcome to Yorkshire is in administration; borough councils like Scarborough are to be superseded by a new North Yorkshire-wide authority and there continue to be significant misgivings about the Yorkshire Coast BID, the body tasked with regenerating the area.

Answers on a proverbial postcard, please, on what you would do to make the most of the opportunities that do now exist because of the current state of flux.