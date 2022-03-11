The original, grade II listed, chalets were damaged - or had to be demolished on safety grounds – when the retaining wall collapsed in 2018.

Work to stabilise the wall was completed last year. Now proposals for 10 new chalets will be discussed at a meeting of Scarborough Borough Council’s (SBC) cabinet next week.

Councillors will be asked to approve an investment of £383,000 for the construction works next to the Clock Café near Scarborough Spa.

SBC says the chalets would significantly improve how the area looks and complement on-going wider regeneration of South Cliff Gardens.

Externally, the chalets need to be very similar to the original block in order to meet conservation rules and secure support from organisations such as English Heritage and require a specialist architect to design them.

It is yet to be decided if they will be sold on the open market, retained and rented out or a combination of both.