Schools are engines of change and cannot ditch equality and diversity - Matt Bromley

These principles help ensure every learner is given the tools to succeed - not by erasing difference, but by recognising and valuing it. And yet, just when we need them most, EDI principles are being politicised, diluted, and in some cases, dismantled.

In the United States, Donald Trump issued an executive order early in his second presidency to ban DEI training in federal agencies, framing it as “divisive” and “un-American”. Though later overturned, that decision set the tone for a growing backlash against equity-focused initiatives across Republican-led states. Today, we see colleges in Florida and Texas shutting down DEI departments, painting such efforts as ideologically dangerous rather than educationally essential.

The UK is not immune. Trump tribute act Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party - which is currently polling strongly - has declared its intention, if elected, to scrap all EDI roles and policies in schools and public institutions, branding them “woke nonsense” and a distraction from academic standards. Reform UK argue that equality of opportunity already exists and that any effort to account for disadvantage or identity is unfair favouritism.

A teacher and students in a classroom. PIC: PA

This view is not just wrong; it's dangerous. It ignores the very real barriers that many young people face and the moral duty that schools must level the playing field in the interests of fairness.

The current debate presents both a responsibility and an opportunity for educators: to show that EDI is not about division but cohesion; not about identity politics but about creating classrooms where every child feels they belong.

Perhaps understanding what we mean by EDI in schools is a sensible first step.

Equality is not about treating everyone the same; it's about giving each young person what they need to succeed.

Diversity is about recognising the richness that different identities and experiences bring to a school community - not just accepting them but celebrating them.

Inclusion is where this all comes together - making sure that every child not only has access, but has voice, agency, and belonging.

Yet for all the rightful emphasis on race, gender and disability, one form of disadvantage often goes unspoken: class. Socio-economic background remains a powerful predictor of educational outcomes in the UK.

This is partly because class inequality is intersectional; its impact is entwined with other social injustices such as racism and sexism. For example, the class pay gap is worse for women, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities.

Returning to EDI, we must also reject the false binary between inclusion and excellence. EDI is not about lowering standards; it’s about removing the barriers that prevent some young people from reaching them. Inclusive schools are high-performing schools.

In the face of political rhetoric that seeks to roll back progress, educators must hold the line. Schools are not neutral spaces; they are engines of societal change.