Science should always trump the dodgy views of politicians - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Death and disfigurement from Small Pox used to be regarded as one of life’s unavoidable risks until scientists started experimenting with giving children a small dose of cow pox. That proved a risky but beneficial practice which gradually caught on as the treatment became progressively safer and more reliable. Vaccines cured smallpox.

At every step of the way towards eradicating this horrible disease doubts were cast over the effectiveness of the procedure. There was never any shortage of people advising others not to take the risk of protecting themselves. The scientists were proved right. The doubters, utterly wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dury contracted Polio in an era when almost every school in our country had a child who had to attend wearing leg irons. Others were absent from the school roll and their parents homes because they had died young from the disease. Vaccines also cured that.

President Donald Trump points to a reporter in the Oval Office of the White House. PIC: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Expert scientific advice on what to do tends to be a lot more reliable than the latest gossip on some heavily manipulated social media site owned by an oligarch with peculiar ideas. It is also more reliable than the latest moody outburst from the US President or the Secretary of State he has allowed to spread wild accusations as if they were reliable facts.

During Covid Donald Trump famously recommended injecting people with bleach because it was good at destroying germs. He was partly right. It is very good at killing off germs. Inject it into your lungs and it will also be very good at killing you. Fortunately not many people followed his advice or relied on his rambling confused statements about shining some kind of light into your body.

Instead of learning from his mistakes and listening to reliable scientists conducting actual evidence based experiments his arrogant conviction that he always knows best has now extended to rubbishing vaccination programmes that are known to save lives and telling pregnant women that they should avoid paracetamol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the scientific research has repeatedly shown that any risks from giving a child vaccines such as MMR are dwarfed by the gains. Yet the rumours, the bad mouthing and the far right’s political enthusiasm for crackpot theories has cut the number of parents protecting their child so much that even in Britain children are starting to die from entirely preventable childhood diseases.

The scientific research on the risks of paracetamol are equally clearly evidenced by reliable testing methods which have repeatedly shown it is safe. Unfortunately one single authority figure like the President of the United States can put doubt into people’s minds that no amount of careful evidence can undo. Too many people have begun to doubt the advice of experts and qualified professionals.

Expertise is something of value. When I go to the doctors I want to be treated with someone who has studied facts for years and has experience about which techniques work. I don’t want to be treated on the basis of a casual opinion offered by a politician with a dodgy reputation or a Secretary of State for Health who has no genuine knowledge about the causes of autism. Listening to a scientist or a politician should not be a tough choice when it comes to medical expertise. Siding with the scientists is also pretty sensible when it comes to other aspects of life.

All the best and most reliable scientists are telling us that we are taking huge risks with our futures if we indulge in ‘drill baby drill’ politics. The evidence already points to ‘burn baby burn’ being a lot closer and more deadly than was first thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may be comforting to be told by a politician that we have plenty of time to act slowly or not at all and that too much fuss has been made about net zero and we can carry on burning fossils without consequences. It simply isn’t true.

Carbon dioxide traps heat. For the past million years the level of that gas in the atmosphere has varied between 177 parts per million and 270. Until recently. It now stands at 422 parts per million and is still rising fast. The plan is that we might stop raising the level 25 years from now.

The scientists are telling us that this will cause massive problems of unstable weather, increased heat, droughts followed by floods, severe winds, food shortages and waves of refugees.

We can ignore their research and decide to trust a politician who is good at sound bites. Or we can recognise the scale and the urgency of the problem and get our country at the forefront of the technologies and the jobs that might fix it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That should be an easy decision. Unless you are one of those people who has such trust in the word of politicians that you are happy to let them decide on your medical treatment and the safety of our children.