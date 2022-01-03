Screen Yorkshire's Sally Joynson played a blinder - The Yorkshire Post says

It is worth remembering, however, that without Screen Yorkshire (SY), and its former chief executive Sally Joynson, the show could never have become such as phenomenon.
After regional screen agencies were stripped back years ago, Ms Joynson, who stepped down at the end of December, rebuilt SY and established its Yorkshire Content Fund to invest in projects – the first being Peaky Blinders.
As she tells readers today, they were “never sure whether it would catch on or not” but it became a “huge global success”.
Since then, the organisation has part-financed more than 50 screen projects, assisted huge productions and ensured that Yorkshire has become an internationally-renowned location for film and television.
Ms Joynson leaves with so much to be proud of – she has indeed played a blinder.