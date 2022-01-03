Screen Yorkshire's Sally Joynson played a blinder - The Yorkshire Post says

Tantalising new adverts for the upcoming final series of BBC hit show Peaky Blinders have been made public in recent days.

By YP Comment
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:45 pm
Sally Joynson has stepped down from Screen Yorkshire. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It is worth remembering, however, that without Screen Yorkshire (SY), and its former chief executive Sally Joynson, the show could never have become such as phenomenon.

After regional screen agencies were stripped back years ago, Ms Joynson, who stepped down at the end of December, rebuilt SY and established its Yorkshire Content Fund to invest in projects – the first being Peaky Blinders.

As she tells readers today, they were “never sure whether it would catch on or not” but it became a “huge global success”.

Since then, the organisation has part-financed more than 50 screen projects, assisted huge productions and ensured that Yorkshire has become an internationally-renowned location for film and television.

Ms Joynson leaves with so much to be proud of – she has indeed played a blinder.

Yorkshire welcomes 'dramatic' increase in film and TV productions
