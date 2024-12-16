Setting targets on climate, healthcare and education doesn’t necessarily make a difference to performance - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It must seem like such a good idea when politicians are sat with civil servants in a committee room trying to devise policy. Everyone wants to improve the health of the nation and to help the NHS to improve so why not create a set of targets so progress can be measured? We want to improve educational achievement so let’s set schools ambitious targets. And we’d rather like to avoid heating up the entire planet so, while we are at it, we might as well set some goals along the route to net zero.

All of which is fine and dandy. Except that setting that target makes not one jot of difference to actual performance. The ambition of genuinely improving things has a nasty tendency to fall apart under the first whiff of contact with reality.

Take health care targets as an example. Management teams have become extremely good at devoting as much energy and resource as possible towards achieving every benchmark test the government decides to measure. Unfortunately that will often come at the cost of ignoring important things that aren’t measured.

In some hospitals great work is done on bringing waiting lists down by genuinely improving the service. In others, improved performance against the required measurement seems to be achieved by moving people off the formal waiting list into a parallel world of waiting to be on the waiting list or by massaging the figures with other clever devices. Those actually delivering the service can find themselves distracted from the troublesome task of looking after patients by the need to report in detail about how they have performed against each and every one of a complex list of targets.

Much the same happens in the world of education. Recently it was announced that Britain’s educational performance had moved up the league tables and that state schools were doing really well at teaching English and Maths. Yet critics were quick to point out that if you stop providing music lessons, skate lightly over history and geography and don’t let children enjoy encountering interesting literature but concentrate heavily on tedious basics you will almost certainly improve the performance measure. You are unlikely to genuinely improve the educational experience of young people.

Truancy rates are at new highs because so many children find themselves uninterested in the curriculum and expulsion rates have soared because schools have discovered they move up the league tables if they push any child that is expensive to teach into local council special units. Some schools actively prevent children taking GCSEs that they might pass with support because they fear the consequences of missing performance targets.

Similar smoke and mirrors is often encountered when it comes to targets that are intended to achieve improvements to our environment. When you look at the raw figures it appears that the UK has made some very impressive improvements on the amount of carbon dioxide we generate. When you look in more depth quite a lot of that achievement becomes less impressive.

Closing local manufacturing and outsourcing supply is not a policy that any environmentalist I’ve encountered has ever thought of as a positive move. Yet years of under investment in UK manufacturing has resulted in a devastation of much of our industry. Consuming goods made abroad makes our carbon budget look better - but it doesn’t do a single thing for the planet.

Nor is it a great achievement to cut down forests in other parts of the world, ship them across the globe, transport them from Liverpool to Yorkshire and then burn them in Drax to generate power.

That results in very low CO2 emissions in Britain for the power generated but the overall impact is a waste of money on a colossal piece of greenwashing. Investing a further £20bn in carbon capture in order to carry on with such policies – which is what the new government has decided to do – looks very like spending a lot of money to cook the books.

Actions speak louder than targets. The global target of keeping the increase in temperatures across the planet to less than 1.5 degrees above pre industrial levels might have been achieved if nations had stuck seriously to the stated intent of taking quick and serious action to start getting CO2 emissions down to zero by 2050.

Instead, action was slow. Global temperatures have just shot past 1.5 degree decades before target and CO2 levels are still rising not falling. The recent climate change conference was hosted by a nation with an appalling human rights record where delegates were welcomed by a talk on how fossil fuels were a gift from God.

So it is a small wonder that the public have become cynical. Actual improvements and genuine achievements would be very welcome. Bold announcements of targets without the action to back them up are worse than useless.