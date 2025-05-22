Shame on North Yorkshire Council as it sticks to controversial home-to-school transport policy

What could have been a day of concession and understanding became a day of shame for North Yorkshire Council.

No one denies that councils are under enormous fiscal pressure with local authorities looking to find savings wherever possible. But the decision to balance those fiscal pressures on the backs of school children and their parents will be remembered for generations to come.

The feelings towards the council’s controversial home-to-school transport policy was clear outside as campaigners gathered outside the special meeting at County Hall in the hope that their concerns would be listened to. Unfortunately, they weren’t and members of the authority voted by 45 votes to 35 against a motion to revert to the previous system.

Previously, pupils over the age of eight who lived more than three miles away from their catchment school were offered council-run transport, but that changed to only offering transport to the nearest school - even if that wasn’t the catchment area school.

A school safety zone sign. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

It will leave some facing more arduous journeys, siblings being split up and parents deprived of the opportunity to send their children to a school in the catchment area.

By sticking to this decision, the council is failing in its duty to provide families with a service that is important to enabling a fulfilling life.

While families will be riddled with anxiety as a result of this policy, the out-of-touch and handsomely remunerated council executive won’t have any such issues. This is a dagger through the hearts of rural communities, many who rightly question what value they get from the council.