Sheffield’s low productivity shows how Levelling Up has failed to deliver

The fact that the Sheffield city region recorded some of the highest levels of healthy life expectancy and feelings of overall good health is to be welcomed.

Sheffield is renowned for its industrial heritage, steeped in cutlery and steel, but it also has a strong cultural history as well.

And Sheffield is known as the outdoor city for very good reasons with the Peak District right on its doorstep and its leafy suburbs.

The city is also undergoing a quiet transformation with regeneration underway, evident from public realm improvements. However, Sheffield is not a city without challenges.

Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District near Sheffield. PIC: Tony Johnson

In the same ‘Local Heroes’ report by advisory firm OCO Global, Sheffield performed less well on economic measures with relatively low growth in productivity, disposable household income and weekly wages. It serves to highlight just how the Government’s Levelling Up policy has failed. Levelling Up was supposed to be about giving places like Sheffield the tools and means to be able to break out of this low productivity trap.

Instead Levelling-Up and unequal distribution of funding from Westminster is exacerbating inequalities, according to the report.

As this newspaper has called for on numerous occasions, the report says more decision making and control is needed at city level.

