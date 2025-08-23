Shifting of goalposts during home-to-school transport appeals is unacceptable

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council had already made a mess of changing the rules for home-to-school transport, but it is evident that the council is also mishandling the appeals process.

The council has now been accused of “playing dirty” over its handling of appeals with campaigners threatening to file an official complaint.

The decision to only allow free transport to a child’s nearest school, rather than eligibility being based on the catchment system, showed the disconnect between decision makers and the communities they’re supposed to serve.

A school safety zone sign. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

But now instead of mending bridges, the council has only gone and further alienated the affected families going through the appeals process.

How can it be that at the first hearings parents were allowed to have a representative who could ask and answer questions on their behalf but that right was removed ahead of this week’s hearings.

The fact that parents were only told about the change when they attended their appeal was a further kick in the teeth.

