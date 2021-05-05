Silver surfers on crest of a wave off Scarborough – The Yorkshire Post says

Scarborborough surfer Ruby Wyborn is launching more surfing lessons for women to break down barriers and encourage sporting endeavours..

After all, its near neighbour Bridlington is said to have become the birthplace of British surfing in 1890, even though the sport, and hobby, is now more commonly associated with the Cornish resort of Newquay.

What will arouse some curiosity, judging by surfing instructor Ruby Wyborn’s anecdotal evidence, is the eagerness of women, some more mature in years than others, to experience the thrill, and physical demands, of riding the ocean waves – or the bone-chilling North Sea in this particular instance.

Good luck to them. The fact that they’re ready and able, and have such a passionate teacher only too willing to share her love of the sea, is another example why any remaining preconceptions deserve to be sunk without trace, even more so after Rachael Blackmore made history by riding the winner of the Randox Grand National.

Scarborough surfer Ruby Wyborn.