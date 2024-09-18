Sir Keir Starmer has already done untold damage to the fabric of our society - GP Taylor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hard working pensioners are being robbed and jails are being cleared of criminals as social media protesters are being locked up. Britain is slowly becoming a dystopian nightmare and Starmer, a man who accepted £76k in clothes donations and forgot to tell us, is the author.

It is worrying that Labour is using an alleged fiscal ‘black hole’ to launch an insidious attack on pensioners. People who have worked hard all their lives and paid National Insurance are being slowly milked. If this is what Starmer is prepared to do to the vulnerable elderly, heaven help the rest of us in the October budget.

I feel as if I am in Kazakhstan, living under the tyrannical regime of President Nazarbayev. He’s the man who ordered the shooting of protesters seeking higher wages.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a business breakfast in Rome, Italy. PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The sad thing is that if Starmer is a true patriot, he doesn’t have to take a penny away from retired people.

All he must do is look at some of the ridiculous virtue signalling policies being put forward by his Ministers and cancel them immediately.

In a July 2021 report on fiscal risks, the Office for Budget Responsibility estimated the cost of the UK reaching net zero just over £10bn per year.

Why does Britain have to pretend to be a world leader in this vain policy? The rest of the world is laughing at us as we are forced to go green. China, America, and India are making billions whilst we in Britain are being invited to freeze to save the planet.

It is laughable that Labour will honour a pledge of £11.6bn in overseas aid for the climate crisis, Ed Miliband said as he sought to re-establish the UK at the heart of international climate discussions.

I always thought that Miliband wasn’t the sharpest knife in the box, but doesn’t he realise that giving money to Africa is funding corruption?

When I was a vicar, I heard of a church who sent money to a missionary with Namibian tribesmen. The chief who promptly bought Kalashnikov’s and sent a picture of him and the tribe proudly holding the weapons.

The £11.6bn is half a black hole. Surely, charity begins at home. That kind of money fixes the NHS. British people should be put before African despots, or is the money another way of bribing countries to keep them sympathetic to us and not Russia?

On top of the net zero scam, the asylum system currently costs £3.6bn a year. The cost of accommodating illegal migrants has increased dramatically since 2020. If this continues, the Home Office will be spending over £11bn a year, or £32m a day, on asylum support by the end of 2026.

The answer is simple. Repatriate the lot. Empty the prisons of foreign criminals and deport them immediately.

We must stop being seen as benefits Britain.

Stop the free money and free accommodation and the boats will stop. Even the French agree with that.

British pensioners have to be put before those illegally entering the country to exploit our benefits system.

Even more worrying is Labour continuing to fund the proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. The new government will stick with plans to spend at least £3bn every year on military support for Ukraine for “as long as is it takes” in its conflict with Russia, Keir Starmer has said.

Literally, that is money going up in smoke and pushing Europe closer and closer to a world war. David Lammy is the worst possible choice for a Foreign Secretary.

Poking the Russian bear has its consequences and Putin is not a leader to mess with.

Yet, Lammy won’t worry about that, he will be safely tucked up in his nuclear fall-out shelter as the rest of us go up in smoke. Well, it’s one way to get rid of us oldies.

Surely, any politician worth their salt would put the needs of the electorate before the vanity projects of a metropolitan elite. Just by stopping all the things I have mentioned would fill the ‘black hole’ and put Britain in credit.

Charity really must begin at home. Now is not the time to be wasting money on ridiculous policies. If this was France, then Parisian geriatrics would be on the streets protesting, but pensioners in Britain just sit back and take it.

I have certainly had enough and if anyone wants to descend on Downing Street in protest at what Starmer has done to pensioners then I am willing to join the grey-haired revolt.