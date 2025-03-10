Sir Keir Starmer has humiliated our country in his dealings with Donald Trump - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In dealing with Donald Trump, Keir Starmer has failed that basic test, humiliated our country and turned a blind eye to every decent value that this country has ever stood for as he desperately tried to ingratiate himself to a bully.

What leads the British Prime Minister to believe that the current President of the US is a reliable ally? Is it his threat to make Greenland a part of the US so that he can extract every mineral resource he can find there? Is it his vote alongside Putin in the United Nations blaming Ukraine for the war? Is it his declaration that Canada should become the 51st state?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or his plan to make Gaza into a holiday resort where he and Netanyahu can sip mocktails on land forcibly vacated by the Palestinian people?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to head to Parliament to address the House of Commons. PIC: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Or is it the attacks on the British government for restraining free speech by a man who shuts out any media outlet that dares to ask the mildest of critical questions or offer the tiniest suggestion that any of his own policies might be flawed?

What makes him think that the word of Donald Trump can be relied upon? One week Trump tells us that Ukraine was responsible for starting a war which began when Putin ordered a column of tanks to attack Kiev.

He declares that Zelensky is a dictator and Putin has a sincere desire for peace. The next week he gives a knowing smile and pretends that he never said it. Before changing again to initiate a public slanging match. How can our country possibly base its future strategy on the word of a man like that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want an example of a very low standard of morality then I suggest you look at what happened to the Tate brothers on the day Keir Starmer humiliated our nation by inviting Trump to tea with the King.

These deeply unpleasant individuals have tried hard to convince our young men that women are just itching to be sexually humiliated and that all members of their sex need a real man to tell them what to think and how to behave.

One minute the Tates were facing serious charges of rape and sex trafficking in Romania. The next they were magically able to travel to the States to bask in the approval of MAGA men who share their immature attitudes.

How can any morally sound leader of our nation shake hands with the man whose government pressured the Romanian authorities to let them go and then casually denied involvement?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be nice to think that the UK still had an ally over the Atlantic who could be relied upon to stand up for the values of genuine free speech, free elections and respect for the truth.

In the real world we have a set of oligarchs in charge of a former ally who are such enthusiastic deniers of scientific evidence and decent moral values that they free violent men who trashed Congress and question the effectiveness of life saving procedures such as vaccination.

What Britain has to deal with now is a US nation that is led by a boastful arrogant changeling who routinely patronises our country. He is quite prepared to carve up the mineral resources of a brave and undefeated nation like Ukraine whilst expecting Britain to bear the cost in lives and in finance of policing his extraction.

If we let them, Trump and Putin, will take every drop of wealth they can out of Ukraine without any respect for the views of any other nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the point of smiling and fawning over a man who has just betrayed a genuine ally of this country that is fighting for real principles and is refusing to kow-tow to a real dictator? What is the benefit of begging Trump not to put tariffs on British goods whilst staying silent about imposing them on Canada and the EU?

Once Trump has separated Britain from its real allies and imposed tariffs on them, he is highly likely to smell our weakness, turn on us, and bully us even harder.

In one of the most shameful moments of British history Chamberlin made the dreadfully naïve mistake of signing a deal with Hitler that he thought would bring peace in our time.

Starmer is at risk of trusting Trump in return for similarly empty promises with little recognition of the scale of the danger that we face. It is time for us to face the current realities. The leaders of the US are no longer allies who can be depended on. The special relationship is over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is to Starmer’s credit that he is trying to forge an alliance of the willing with the EU and Canada. It is to our nation’s shame that he is failing to be honest about what Trump stands for.

He should call off Trump’s state visit before the King is required to publicly humiliate our entire nation.