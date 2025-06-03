‘Skinny jabs’ are far from sole answer to tackling the obesity crisis: Keren Miller

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the recent South Yorkshire Diabesity Day, it was a powerful reminder that solving obesity isn’t about a single intervention – it’s about integrated, equitable care rooted in compassion and evidence. As one speaker put it, ‘no one solution can carry the weight of the problem alone’.

Against this backdrop, it’s no surprise that new weight loss medications have captured the national conversation. It’s important to firstly emphasise that they are ground-breaking, lifechanging, and, in some cases, lifesaving, medications. Whether it’s headlines in the press, discussions on social media, or chatter at the school gates, it feels like these medications are everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while they are a powerful part of how we face the obesity crisis, their prominence and the spreading of information (some of which is highly misleading) presents both a risk and an opportunity.

Keren Miller shares her expert insight

The risk is that public discourse becomes fixated on the idea of a quick fix. Terms like ‘skinny jabs’ trivialise the complexity of obesity and reduce it to a question of willpower or personal discipline.

Stories about A-listers in LA taking them, or ‘friends of friends’ who have falsified metrics to get them prescribed online (despite being well under the eligibility threshold) contribute to this. This not only exacerbates stigma, but also ignores the multiple, intersecting factors that influence an individual’s weight – including genetics, environment, comorbidities, socioeconomics and mental health.

More alarmingly, those who are using these medications without medical monitoring are at increased risk of side effects. Proper clinical assessment and ongoing monitoring alongside education and behaviour change are key to ensuring safe, effective use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Importantly, there’s also a clear opportunity here: to shift the narrative and educate both the public and healthcare professionals on the multifaceted nature of obesity. Obesity is a chronic and relapsing condition that demands compassionate, holistic, evidence-based and long-term approaches. Now more than ever, we must advocate for treatment pathways that reflect this complexity.

That means ensuring people have access not just to medications, but to skilled, multidisciplinary support. Weight loss medications may act as a starting point - a catalyst for change - but on their own, they are not enough for sustainable weight loss and maintenance.

Individuals need access to trained clinicians, including dietitians, who can provide holistic care: personalised education, regular monitoring, and ongoing encouragement to make sustainable lifestyle changes.

We must also re-emphasise the foundational pillars of good nutrition and physical activity. These are vital components of any effective treatment plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, far too often, access to this kind of comprehensive support depends on where you live.

Whether due to funding gaps, long waiting lists or a lack of local services, too many people are left without support that could transform their health and wellbeing.

However the recent South Yorkshire Diabesity conference, alongside high referral rates from this region for our Tier 3 Weight Management Programme, already shows a keen appetite for local clinicians to support patients in a better way

Ultimately, our goal must be better health – not just for some, but for everyone.