Smartphones are altering our children's brains and life chances - here's what parents should do: Charlotte Armitage

When we replace in-person interaction for social media videos, tangible play for screens, time outdoors for time on a device, we alter the trajectory of that child’s life.

There is growing evidence of the harms that device use in the early years poses.

This includes impacts on speech and language delays, emotional dysregulation, challenges with inattentiveness and focus, stunted fine and gross motor skill development, increasing rates of obesity and myopia, as well as mental health problems. The list goes on.

Dr Charlotte Armitage shares her expert insight

Ofcom states that 91 per cent of 11 year olds and 25 per cent of five to seven year olds own their own phones, with 38 per cent of the latter age group accessing social media platforms such as TikTok without parental supervision.

Social media platforms use cleverly designed algorithms that exploit addictive mechanisms in our brains to steal our focus.

They hold attention of the user by pushing content that it knows the user will pay attention to.

This becomes very dangerous for children because very swiftly their views about the world become shaped by what a social media algorithm pushes to them, rather than by their real world environment.

Equally as damaging, is the subtle ways that passive scrolling impacts the child’s brain.

When passively engaged in scrolling, the child doesn’t have the opportunity to exercise their memory, critical thinking skills or creativity, let alone any skills involved in real world play such as co-ordination, dexterity, fine and gross movements.

As the child’s brain becomes used to scrolling, the short-form content on these platforms wires the brain to expect a reward of dopamine for doing very little, and after a very short period of time, perhaps 10 to 15 seconds.

This change in the brain’s reward system presents behaviourally as children being unable to find enjoyment in, or focus on other activities because their brain is searching for the dopamine release that it has become accustomed to from scrolling on social media.

Schools report that teachers now break lessons down into chunks of 10 minutes rather than one hour because children can’t focus for a full lesson.

Teachers have stated that many children can no longer focus for long enough to sit their year 6 SATS exams.

The progressive reader may be thinking that education in its current form does not prepare children for the working world which is becoming increasingly dominated by AI.

That might well be the case, but sustained focus and attentiveness is crucial for our ability to hold conversations, to build relationships, to find enjoyment in other areas of our lives, all of which are essential for our health and longevity.

Raising children in a world of devices and AI, places a responsibility on us to educate children on how to safely integrate these devices into their lives without compromising what we need to be healthy.

The Be Device Wise Conference I’m hosting in Leeds this month is specifically aimed at education professionals working with young people to highlight how we can do this.

Ideally, parents should set boundaries surrounding how devices are used at home and model healthy device use behaviours, such as not having phones in the bedrooms or at the dinner table and creating device free zones at home.

Delay the introduction of a device into the child’s life and when you do introduce one, start with a less addictive device such as a dumbphone.

Introduce them to the online world with the same level of caution that you introduce them to the real world and educate them on what are good uses versus harmful uses of devices.

If we are to protect the psychological and physical well-being of the next generation, we need more than just digital literacy lessons, we need a psychological reset.

This means re-establishing boundaries, re-evaluating what parenting in this era looks like, reclaiming childhood, modelling healthier habits, and treating device use with the same seriousness we apply to nutrition, sleep, and physical safety.

It’s not about rejecting technology, but about establishing how to healthily live alongside it.