Snubbed again as Boris Johnson breaks interview promise to The Yorkshire Post ahead of York hustings – The Yorkshire Post says

IF BORIS Johnson is not prepared to set out his vision for the North when he is fighting for every vote during the Tory leadership campaign, how can be trusted to put the region first if he becomes Prime Minister later this month?

This question – already a recurring theme during the campaign – takes on added significance after the former Mayor of London cancelled the interview he promised The Yorkshire Post prior to the York hustings.

Boris Johnson has still not set out his vision for the North to The Yorkshire Post.

Though this, in itself, is not unusual, it should be noted that Mr Johnson also chose not to respond to the Power Up The North campaign when it was launched by 33 publications, including this newspaper, last month.

His aides said it would not be possible for any article to be signed off by the ex-Foreign Secretary who, nevertheless, remains a prolific wordsmith for the Daily Telegraph with his lucrative column.

This was on the same day that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was asked for his policy prospectus after citing the campaign at Prime Minister’s Questions. He did so within 48 hours.

And Mr Johnson’s approach also contrasts with his rival Jeremy Hunt who undertook a thoughtful interview with this newspaper on Monday when he confirmed that a Cabinet minister would – under his leadership – have specific responsibility for the Northern Powerhouse.

Our invitation to Mr Johnson is still open. Our intentions have not changed. It is to scrutinise the man who wants to be PM on his proposed approach to Yorkshire so voters do not have to take it on trust from supportive MPs who might be after a job, or preferment, in a Johnson-led government.

Given this, Tory members – the people entrusted with choosing our next Prime Minister – should draw their own conclusions on behalf of the 15 million people living in the North whose future prospects do depend on the decisions that the next occupant of 10 Downing Street will take.