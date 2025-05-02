The decision to appoint a new commission to lead a review into social care has already led to fears within the sector that meaningful reform will be kicked into the long grass.

The Government announced in January that Baroness Louise Casey would chair an independent commission into adult social care, to begin in April.

Carers and campaigners felt it was a case of groundhog day with previous reviews and recommendations not acted upon.

All the while the crisis in social care continues to spread. The simple truth is that unless social care is fixed, then it will engulf the NHS.

Staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The warning signs are already with hospitals suffering from bed blocking as a result of a lack of care in the community provisions. But Baroness Casey’s meeting with campaigners is to be welcomed as is her vow to ensure their voices shape the system.

This newspaper has been campaigning over a decade for reform and it remains hopeful that this commission will mark a turning point in the way social care works in this country.

Baroness Casey’s credentials are impressive and the division of the commission into phases signals that the Government does intend to confront the crisis in social care.

