Social care commission must be the turning point for a sector that is in crisis - The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 2nd May 2025, 06:00 BST
The decision to appoint a new commission to lead a review into social care has already led to fears within the sector that meaningful reform will be kicked into the long grass.

The Government announced in January that Baroness Louise Casey would chair an independent commission into adult social care, to begin in April.

Carers and campaigners felt it was a case of groundhog day with previous reviews and recommendations not acted upon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All the while the crisis in social care continues to spread. The simple truth is that unless social care is fixed, then it will engulf the NHS.

Staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA WireStaff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
Staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The warning signs are already with hospitals suffering from bed blocking as a result of a lack of care in the community provisions. But Baroness Casey’s meeting with campaigners is to be welcomed as is her vow to ensure their voices shape the system.

This newspaper has been campaigning over a decade for reform and it remains hopeful that this commission will mark a turning point in the way social care works in this country.

Baroness Casey’s credentials are impressive and the division of the commission into phases signals that the Government does intend to confront the crisis in social care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first phase identifying what the Government called the “critical issues” facing the sector and setting out recommendations for reform and improvement “in the medium term” is due to report in mid-2026. However, the second phase, making long-term recommendations, might not report until 2028. The Government should ensure that this commission does mark the end of the crisis in care.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostCarersGovernmentNHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice