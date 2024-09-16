Social care needs to be at the heart of NHS reforms

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 16th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
The health service across the board is on its knees and the reality is that it is going to require more than just extra funding to get the NHS back on its feet.

Widespread reform is going to be needed. What patients are currently getting is poorer levels of care for more money.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey’s calls for “investment up front” will be welcomed by some within the NHS.

But Lord Darzi’s report published last week needs to be a turning point if the NHS is going to have a sustainable future.

A doctor checking a patient's blood pressure at a practice. PIC: Anthony Devlin/PA WireA doctor checking a patient's blood pressure at a practice. PIC: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Social care needs to be at the centre of those reforms. At the moment, the cart is being put before the horse and it is only piling more pressure on the NHS.

The question of social care can no longer be ignored. If anything, up front investment should be going into social care.

As Sir Ed Davey says, “I don’t believe you can sort out some of the problems in our hospitals where people can’t get discharged, where people keep going back, and there’s a revolving door, unless you sort out social care.”

That will help free up much needed space in hospitals. And it’s not just hospitals that are struggling.

The number of four-week waits for a GP appointment is on course to reach a new record high year.

Last week’s report by Lord Darzi found the UK has almost 16 per cent fewer fully qualified GPs than other high income countries relative to population.

The reality is that the Government needs to first of all stem the bleeding and stop GPs leaving the profession and secondly that enough new GPs are coming through.

This was once a highly regarded and well-respected profession. Respect and regard that needs to be returned to GPs.

