Social care needs to be fixed now, the country cannot afford to wait another decade
Many are likely to be struggling with things including getting out of bed and washing, according to the charity Age UK. A lack of help with these basic tasks only puts them at risk of further injury.
The Labour party conference could have been used as a platform by the new Government to show that it is willing to take the crisis in social care seriously. However, there is a feeling of disappointment at a lack of any promises of social care reform.
The Prime Minister is right to say that it is not possible “to build an NHS for the future if we don’t fix social care as we do it”,
But its ten year plan towards building a National Care Service is not enough. Social care needs reform now. Allowing the crisis to continue in the sector would be negligent.
The Health Secretary has signalled that social care reform is more likely to come in the second term of a Labour government.
But this would be a false economy. The NHS continues to bear the brunt of a lack of social care provisions. Patients who could be released into the community find themselves stuck in hospitals.
Ultimately, it is a question about dignity and compassion. Those requiring social care should be treated with the same respect as anyone else.
The way social care is viewed in this country needs to change especially with an ageing population. The NHS will not have a sustainable future without reform of social care.
