Social care ‘postcode lottery’ highlights need to address crisis in the sector

The crisis in social care is being felt across the country but there are some places in England that are struggling more acutely.

New analysis of NHS data shows that access to social care across Yorkshire is a “postcode lottery”.

When the numbers of requests for care made by older and disabled people to their local authorities and the proportion that each local authority accepts or rejects are examined there is a huge variation based on where people live.

Sheffield and Wakefield councils approved the highest proportion of requests for social care with 73 per cent each, but City of York Council only approved 26 per cent of requests it received.

While in many instances rejection of requests may be warranted because the criteria for care is not met or the applicant has sufficient funds meaning they can’t qualify for state help, the variances in the region are still pronounced.

And these variations are down in large part to the struggles of local authorities in meeting surging demands for care with insufficient resources.

It means that too many people are left without the care they need.

As Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK and co-chair of the Care and Support Alliance (CSA) says “It’s not as if care is an optional extra: if you need it, it’s essential, so it’s reasonable to expect a broadly consistent response wherever you live.”

We have an ageing population and as a result funding will need to increase to meet increasing demand.

While public finances are under pressure there’s an argument for shifting some funding from the NHS to the social care budget.