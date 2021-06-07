Social care reform failure by Boris Johnson betrays vulnerable – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson promised to reform social care on the day that he became Prime Minister.

It says much about the Government’s dismal failure to grasp the scale of the problems, let alone address them, that Mr Padgham, chair of the Independent Care Group, feels it necessary to deliver the letter in person after receiving no replies to his previous correspondence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That silence is not only discourteous, but suggests the Government is failing to take the issue seriously enough, despite Boris Johnson coming to office with a pledge to fix the social care crisis, and the claim to have a plan for doing so.

Mike Padgham has written an open letter to Matt Hancock over the care crisis.

Yet there has been a complete lack of evidence that any such plan exists in the two years since Mr Johnson made his announcement outside 10 Downing Street. On the contrary, the disgraceful lack of action points only to indecision and an absence of firm policy ideas.

The points Mr Padgham makes paint a stark picture of a social care system sinking because of a lack of resources.

There is not enough money, there are too few staff and, tragically, some of the most vulnerable people in society are not receiving the care they need.

Mr Hancock should take careful heed of what Mr Padgham writes.

This is somebody who is on the front line of care every day and understands better than any minister or civil servant what is needed to repair a system that is in danger of collapse.

The Government’s prevarication must end. Vague promises to do something about care at some unspecified point in the future are not good enough.

Action is needed now if those most in need of care – and those who provide it – are not to be betrayed.