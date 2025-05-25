Social media did not corrupt the truth; it merely revealed the scale of the pre-existing rot - Dr Jason Aldiss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between the clipped tones of committee chairs and the ponderous contributions from backbenchers, I am reminded - with a kind of grim nostalgia - of my own time within the political arena.

For 25 years I trudged the sodden paths and sun-baked lanes of nearly 70 constituencies, involved in no fewer than 100 campaigns. I have stood in draughty village halls, knocked on doors that barely creaked open, and delivered leaflets that few ever read. And what was it all for? Ah yes - democracy. Or at least, its well-practised pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why, one might ask, has the public lost trust in politicians? Some would argue it was never truly earned. Indeed, the English have always maintained a healthy disdain for those who govern them - a national sport of sorts, somewhere between cricket and passive-aggressive tutting. Yet I cannot help but confess, with the candour of one who has seen the inside of the machine, that many of these campaigns were constructed upon foundations not of principle, but of pliable fiction.

'Politics may never be pure. It is, as Churchill once remarked, the worst form of government—except all the others.' PIC: PA/PA Wire

We told people what they wanted to hear. Not what was right, not what was true, but what would win. And this, tragically, is nothing new.

‘Propaganda’, as we now understand it, is not the dissemination of ideas, but the weaponisation of selective truths, half-truths, and deliberate lies. The Brexit campaign, with its now-infamous £350m on the side of a bus, did not invent this strategy - it merely executed it with the efficiency of a well-aimed cudgel.

Socrates, that unkempt gadfly of Athenian democracy, warned against the dangers of rhetoric divorced from virtue. “False words,” he said, “are not only evil in themselves, but they infect the soul with evil.” And yet, we continue to trade in them. From “Take Back Control” to “Get Brexit Done,” our political slogans are rarely arguments - they are incantations. Stupidly simple, and simply stupid, they are designed not to clarify but to obfuscate. Like Orwell’s doublethink, they ask the voter to hold two contradictory thoughts at once and then to believe both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What, then, is truth? Pilate’s question echoes still. In the age of social media, we lament the erosion of trust, but perhaps we are looking through the wrong end of the telescope. Social media did not corrupt the truth; it merely revealed the scale of the pre-existing rot. It allows lies to flourish, yes - but it also exposes them, often within minutes. We do not live in a post-truth society. We live in a society overwhelmed by competing truths, each tailored to the biases of its recipient. In such a marketplace, sincerity is drowned out by volume.

And yet, despite all this - despite the intellectual corruption, the moral compromises, and the hollow spectacle - I remain convinced that there is one thing that matters more than all the posturing and partisanship: love.

Not love as in romance or passion, but agape - the selfless, steadfast love that seeks the good of the other. Treating others as we would be treated.

Politics may never be pure. It is, as Churchill once remarked, the worst form of government—except all the others. But in a world addicted to cleverness, perhaps we might rediscover the ancient virtue of kindness. Not as a strategy, not as a soundbite, but as a guiding star.

For without love, we are left only with noise.