Social media is playing an influential role in financial advice for young people - Vikki Brownridge

Young adulthood can be a tumultuous time, irrespective of your financial situation. For many, it means transitioning away from full-time education into the world of full-time work, insecure work, higher education, training or sometimes unemployment. It may mean leaving home – or returning to the parental home after time away as a student.

While none of these things are unique to this age group, they are all more common. Add to the mix the lower-than-average earnings among young people, and their relative lack of financial and life experience compared with older age groups, and you can see why the conditions exist for financial problems to hit hard when they do occur.

Around one in ten of all StepChange clients fall into this age bracket. The majority of these (53 per cent) live in the rented sector – and almost two in five (37 per cent) live with family – which stands in contrast to the wider 18-24 population, where 58 per cent live with their parents.

Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone screen. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Our research found that among StepChange clients, young renters were more likely than young adults overall to have a negative budget, where expenditure exceeds income.

Young adults were also more likely than clients overall to cite unemployment or redundancy as a driver of their debt. Students, meanwhile, form a lower proportion of StepChange’s client population than in the UK population overall.

We wanted to understand what influences young adults in terms of how they manage their finances. We found they had a higher acceptance of the idea of being in debt than older age groups, but also a higher level of stress about it.

While they were receptive in principle to receiving information on money and finances from a registered charity, they were the least likely age group to seek financial advice or guidance from a money advice organisation, and far less aware of its existence.

On the other hand, they were more likely than other age groups to seek financial advice or guidance from family.

No analysis of young people’s influences can leave social media unchecked, and our research suggested a higher propensity for young people to act on advice seen on social media, when compared to all UK adults.

We asked young adults why they might use social media if finding it difficult to keep up with household bills and credit commitments or needing financial guidance. “I can anonymously seek information from people in a similar situation to me” (woman aged 18-24), and “It is a quick way to gather a lot of information from many different perspectives” (woman aged 18-24) were examples of what people said.

What we take from these findings is a recognition that, just like people of all ages, there’s no “one size fits all” picture of debt among the young, but there is an opportunity to engage with them differently.

Social media and digital content can be a valuable tool to engage with young adults and so, perhaps, to reach them earlier.