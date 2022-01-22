Sometimes the ordinary can lead to the extraordinary - Ian McMillan

When you drill into the ordinary, the extraordinary will always spill out, says Ian.

Maybe it’s just me: perhaps I do this all the time because I’m a writer but I really do think that we are myth-making and epic-building beings.

Have a listen to anybody on a Monday morning telling the story of their Saturday night. To the onlooker, it might just seem like they had a couple of drinks and a late night wander through the revelling city in search of a party the protagonist of the tale thought they might have been invited to but, as far as the teller is concerned, the events would make a blockbuster movie.

As I say, it’s the human condition: we extemporise and exaggerate, therefore we are.

Something like this happened to me recently when I went for a stroll round the back of the excellent Elsecar Heritage Centre with my mate Iain Nicholls, an artist who, like me, sees visual and narrative possibilities in the most ordinary of jaunts or encounters.

All this morning out really consisted of was two middle-aged blokes taking their time up and down a few muddy paths and then going for a cup of tea, but as we ascended the steep slopes and tried our best not to slip, I found myself in the middle of a fable or a fairy tale.

The woods helped, of course; woods are always good for this kind of story – think of Red Riding Hood or Goldilocks. The weather helped to set the scene, too, skittering through four seasons as we walked, sometimes throwing rain at us and sometimes dazzling us with low winter sun.

History piled up around us as the hills are full (or empty) of the sunken remains of bell-pits which were tiny indentations in the earth that people had been digging coal out of for hundreds of years.

As we strolled, Iain and I tried to imagine the sounds we would have heard if we’d been wandering around the area 500 years ago.

We speculated on the idea of some kind of shouting from the distant past being captured in a sealed jar so that when the jar got broken you would hear, for a brief loud moment, the shouting that had been silenced for so long. I know that’s a ridiculous idea but on our magical walk anything was possible.

A robin watched us from a branch; huge toadstools as big as dustbin lids (well, nearly) squatted in a tangle of tree roots.

Breathless at the summit of the amble, we looked across at the landscape; a story began to form in my head, of two men who come across ancient singing trapped in unshattered pots.