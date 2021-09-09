South Pennines Park is breath of fresh air – The Yorkshire Post says

PLANS to develop a South Pennines Park, incorporating 460 square miles of Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester, are a breath of fresh air after an unprecedented respiratory pandemic denied so many people the chance to enjoy the countryside.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:35 am
Hebden Bridge comes under the auspices of the proposed South Pennines Park..

First mooted in the aftermath of the Second World War, this plan certainly has the potential to enhance the environment of the area in question – and how it can also complement sprawling urban conurbations on both sides of the Pennines.

But it would, at this early stage, be slightly presumptuous to describe it as “alternative national park”. Despite being home to landscapes celebrated by the artist Ashley Jackson and others, it is also important not to devalue the status of existing National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in this region. Their designation is what those behind the South Pennines Park should – in time – be aspiring to achieve.

Artist Ashley jackson's accliamed work continues to celebrate the South Pennines.