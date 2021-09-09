South Pennines Park is breath of fresh air – The Yorkshire Post says

Hebden Bridge comes under the auspices of the proposed South Pennines Park..

First mooted in the aftermath of the Second World War, this plan certainly has the potential to enhance the environment of the area in question – and how it can also complement sprawling urban conurbations on both sides of the Pennines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it would, at this early stage, be slightly presumptuous to describe it as “alternative national park”. Despite being home to landscapes celebrated by the artist Ashley Jackson and others, it is also important not to devalue the status of existing National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in this region. Their designation is what those behind the South Pennines Park should – in time – be aspiring to achieve.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.