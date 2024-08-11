Southport funeral crowds for Alice show compassion of real Britain: The Yorkshire Post says

Hundreds lined the streets in Southport to pay their respects to nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, one of the three beautiful and innocent girls killed on July 29 in unimaginably horrifying circumstances, as her funeral took place in the town.

Pink hearts and ribbons were tied to houses and businesses to show solidarity with her friends and loved ones ahead of the understandably private funeral.

Earlier in the week at a memorial service, one of Alice’s friends said: “You will be in our hearts forever. You are the most kindest person in the world, and we know that you are the strongest girl we have ever met.”

Such compassionate remarks underline a point made by the parents of six-year-old Bebe King, who was also killed along with seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe.

Bebe’s parents said the “outpouring of love” from people has been a “source of comfort” and they had been overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown to their family.

That outpouring of love has sadly been largely pushed out of the headlines in the past fortnight by the appalling and inexcusable racist rioting which has followed the Southport attack. In amidst the serious threats to life such as the attempt to burn down a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, much of the trouble saw thugs using disorder as a pretext to loot shops.