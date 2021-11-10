Special spirit of cave rescue teams – The Yorkshire Post says

An injured man lifted to safety after being trapped underground for 54 hours now owes his life to the painstaking patience and expertise of a team of 250 cavers, including a team from North Yorkshire.
In uncompromising weather long associated with the Brecon Beacons, they even kept “treats” in their helmets to keep their spirits up as they, too, experienced the full gamut of emotions.
But what was striking was their camaraderie as small groups from across Britain – many of whom had never met each other previously – harnessed their combined expertise to successfully complete this extraordinary rescue against the odds.
No egos, just old-fashioned team-work as they all pulled together – literally. If only this special spirit could be replicated in Parliament.
