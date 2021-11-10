Special spirit of cave rescue teams – The Yorkshire Post says

THERE are just occasionally genuinely uplifting stories that warm the heart – and restore one’s faith in humanity and the kindness of strangers. The dramatic Wales cave rescue is the latest such example.

By YP Comment
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:33 am
The team work of cave rescuers has been praised after a 54-hour operation to rescue a stricken man.

An injured man lifted to safety after being trapped underground for 54 hours now owes his life to the painstaking patience and expertise of a team of 250 cavers, including a team from North Yorkshire.

In uncompromising weather long associated with the Brecon Beacons, they even kept “treats” in their helmets to keep their spirits up as they, too, experienced the full gamut of emotions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

But what was striking was their camaraderie as small groups from across Britain – many of whom had never met each other previously – harnessed their combined expertise to successfully complete this extraordinary rescue against the odds.

The team work of cave rescuers has been praised after a 54-hour operation to rescue a stricken man.

No egos, just old-fashioned team-work as they all pulled together – literally. If only this special spirit could be replicated in Parliament.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

Yorkshire PostNorth YorkshireWalesBritainParliament