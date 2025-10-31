Spiralling cost for school transport shows the Send system is broken

The Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system is clearly broken and desperately in need of reform when councils in England are spending £415m more than budgeted on home to school transport.

The National Audit Office (NAO) found almost half of local authorities reported annual overspends of 20 per cent or more on getting young people to school via bus, taxi or other transport methods.

Transporting one child with complex needs to school is costing North Yorkshire Council £1.2m a year. It’s a statutory requirement but clearly this is not going to be sustainable.

The NAO says total spending on home to school transport increased by 70 per cent between 2015/16 and 2023/24, to hit £2.3bn.

This rise is mostly due to increased spending on transport for young children and young people with special educational needs, which increased 106 per cent over this period, compared with a 9 per cent rise for transport for young people without Send.

But with the Department for Education estimating that spending on home to school transport could exceed £3bn by 2029/30 if it continues on the current trajectory, there is clearly a need to tackle the problem head on.

This makes the Government’s decision to delay its Schools white paper and Send reforms all the more disappointing.

It’s not just transport costs that need to be addressed when it comes to reforming the Send system. Young people need to be given support so that they are able to realise their potential.

There’s a ripple effect from the crisis in the Send system for children who don’t require additional support as well.