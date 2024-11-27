Sport can be an effective vehicle for tackling regional inequalities across the North
The societal impact of sport is evident, bringing the best out in people of all backgrounds. There’s a strong argument that sport is one of the greatest levers when it comes to social mobility.
Sport has proven to play an effective role in diverting young people away from crime and equipping them with transferable life skills that stand them in good stead. For example getting them to work as a team, sharpening their communication skills and expanding their horizons.
The launch of the Northern Culture All-Party Parliamentary Group’s (APPG) Question of Sport Report highlights how it enriches lives here in the North, including fomenting a sense of local pride.
The report calls for more investment in sport in the North and for the cultural value of sport to be considered a key strategic asset.
It also calls for the link between engagement with sport and its positive impact on health and mental wellbeing to be recognised.
The strain on the NHS will only be alleviated by getting more people looking after themselves and sport can be a great vehicle for helping people lead healthier lives.
The Government is pushing at an open door. People relate to sport and it can be leveraged for better outcomes across the North.
It needs to match the enthusiasm of volunteers at grassroots with funding. Willing volunteers are ready to make a difference but often find themselves hamstrung by a lack of resources.
While the report is to be welcomed, MPs need to be cautious about using terms such as ‘Northern Sporting Powerhouse’ or ‘level up’. Language that has become associated with empty platitudes trotted out by the previous government.
