Sport changed my life, that’s why I’m committed to helping people become more active - David Skaith

Sport and keeping active has been a constant in my life, there through the good times, when I met my wife at York St John University studying sport, and the bad.

In 2021, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, I lost my dad. At that time, you weren’t able to visit relatives in hospital. He’d been a brilliant dad, a constant in my life, and an inspiration to me. It took me a while to realise but it impacted me in a profound way, and I really struggled with my mental health. Everyone is different and goes on their own journey, but for me, it took opening up, seeking professional help, socialising and getting back into sport.

Together, all of those started to make me feel better again. This experience sticks with me today and is at the heart of the campaign I am launching this week.

We know that too many men struggle with their mental health. Suicide is a leading cause of death in men under the age of 50. This is a national tragedy, and we have a moral duty to do something about this.

York and North Yorkshire is home to many predominantly male workforces, which present their own unique challenges to the physical and mental health of workers. Farming defines our region, but the labour intensive work, isolation and worries about balancing the books means that many farmers struggle with their physical and mental health.

The health and wellbeing of people in our county is so important to me. I’ve spoken about building health and thriving communities since I was elected, it is at the heart of everything we do. It is a challenge, but it is one that I am determined to take on.

I’m incredibly grateful for all the people that have joined me in that challenge, sharing their expertise and helping to shape a £7m investment in four key areas that will get York and North Yorkshire Moving Forward towards that goal. The biggest part of the programme will invest £4m in projects to make our region’s streets safer and boost walking, wheeling and cycling. Some of our rural villages are torn apart by speeding traffic and our towns and cities are congested with too many cars. It means that right across the region, many parents are afraid to let children make their own way to school.

Earlier this month I visited a school that is working hard to change that, and they are winning national awards for their work in encouraging more active travel. With the right support, SEND pupils from Applefields School have all grown in confidence. Now they can be more independent as they go to school or meet up with friends. That is exactly the kind of difference we need to make and will with this new funding.

Sport changed my life, and I want as many people as possible to have that same opportunity. I know the impact that keeping moving has on our mental health, but in our region, there are barriers stopping women, girls and people with disabilities getting involved.

Moving Forward is about backing people across our region to build the healthy and thriving communities they deserve.