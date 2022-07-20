Sports stars like Rob Burrow should not be the ones having to campaign for motor neurone disease cures - The Yorkshire Post says

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey before the match. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

While ex-Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow is far from alone in his quest to make motor neurone disease (MND) more treatable, his efforts have been outstanding. His anger at a lack of progress is, however, understandable.

The former Great Britain player, 39, has become a leading campaigner since he was diagnosed himself in December 2019.

The Government pledged the funds as part of a £375m investment into neurodegenerative disease research but, eight months on, scientists have yet to see the money. In a general sense, the potential links between sport and later ill health have earned more public focus.

There is a discussion about whether heading in football can be a cause of dementia, and only this week the FA announced that deliberate heading could be banned from football for children under 12.

On motor neurone disease itself, for example, research from the University of Sheffield released last year found that frequent strenuous exercise increases the risk of the illness in certain people.

But as a society we pay to be entertained by the on-field triumphs and tribulations of elite sport stars. When they are in need, they are often left to fend for themselves.